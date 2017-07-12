Asian domestic violence agency ATASK receives grant from Cummings Foundation

BOSTON, June 12, 2017 — Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence (ATASK) is one out of 100 local nonprofits to receive a grant of $100,000 through Cumming Foundation’s “$100K for 100” program. The Boston-based organization was chosen from a total of 549 applicants during a competitive review process.

ATASK is the only domestic violence agency in New England that provides services to the Pan-Asian population. Funds from the Cummings Foundation will be used to support the Asian Shelter and Advocacy Program, which includes emergency shelter, advocacy and case management, legal services, ESOL classes, and education and outreach programs.

Representing ATASK, Dawn Sauma and Cristina Ayala, Co-Executive Directors, joined approximately 300 other guests at a reception at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn to celebrate the $10 million infusion into Greater Boston’s nonprofit sector. With the conclusion of this grant cycle, Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $170 million to local nonprofits alone.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Cummings Foundation for believing in and supporting ATASK. This grant comes at a critical time, and will help us meet the increased demand for services we are currently experiencing.” – Dawn Sauma and Cristina Ayala

The $100K for 100 Program supports nonprofits that are not only based in but also primarily serve Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties. This year, the program is benefiting 35 different cities and towns within the Commonwealth.

Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to to the Foundation, by its affiliate Cummings Properties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings of Winchester, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages more than 10 million square feet of space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.

“Nonprofit organizations like ATASK are vital to the local communities where our colleagues and clients live and work,” said Joel Sweets, Cummings Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are delighted to invest in their efforts.”

This year’s diverse group of grant recipients represents a wide variety of causes, including homelessness prevention and affordable housing, education, violence prevention, and food insecurity. Most of the grants will be paid over two to five years.

The complete list of 100 grant winners is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.

About ATASK

ATASK was founded in 1992 to address the lack of culturally and linguistically appropriate services to Asian immigrant survivors of domestic violence in Greater Boston. Currently, ATASK serves Greater Boston and Greater Lowell, as well as survivors from other parts of New England. The organization serves approximately 700 individuals each year. Services are currently provided in 20 Asian languages and dialects, including Cantonese, Mandarin, Khmer, Vietnamese, Hindi, Thai and Korean.

ATASK’s mission is to prevent domestic violence in Asian families and communities and to provide hope to survivors. For more information, please visit www.atask.org. Follow BARCC on social media: www.facebook.com/AsianTaskForce.

About Cummings Foundation

Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, Inc., was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings of Winchester. With assets exceeding $1.4 billion, it is one of the largest foundations in New England. The foundation directly operates its own charitable subsidiaries, including two New Horizons retirement communities, in Marlborough and Woburn. Its largest single commitment to date was $50 million to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. Additional information is available at www.cummingsfoundation.org.