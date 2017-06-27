YW Boston Honors 2017 Academy of Women Achievers

YW Boston inducted the 2017 class of Academy of Women Achievers at the Boston Park Plaza on June 26. With the help of Emcee Latoyia Edwards, NBC Boston anchor, YW Boston recognized five unstoppable women changing Boston for the better.

Since 1995, YW Boston has held the Academy of Women Achievers luncheon as part of its mission to promote and celebrate the accomplishments of women. YW Boston selected women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and civic lives. This year’s honorees included:

Sandra L. Fenwick, President and CEO, Boston Children’s Hospital

Dr. Beverly Edgehill, VP, Organizational Development, TJX Companies, Inc.

Liz Brunner, CEO and Founder, Brunner Communications

Rebecca A. Lee, Member, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. and YW Boston LeadBoston graduate

Valerie Mosley, Chairwoman and CEO, Valmo Ventures

“I look forward to the Academy of Women Achievers luncheon every year. It is a wonderful opportunity to honor women who have accomplished so much. They embody our mission to empower women,” said YW Boston President and CEO Sylvia Ferrell-Jones. “It was thrilling to listen to each honorees’ personal stories of triumph that brought them to where they are today.”

New this year was the participation of student representatives from YW Boston’s Youth Leadership Initiative (InIt). Rising juniors Ashely Sanchez from Boston Latin Academy and Lindsey Gould from the Cambridge School of Weston introduced each of the honorees. The InIt program provides high school students with social justice education and training. Over the course of this ten month program, students design and execute their own community action projects. Sanchez and the BLA delegation worked with their history teacher to incorporate a race lens into the curriculum, while Gould and the CSW delegation completed a project to find out why teachers of color were leaving the school and made recommendations to school administration on how to retain these teachers.

All proceeds from the Academy of Women Achievers celebration supports YW Boston’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

About YW Boston

YW Boston has been a leader in building a better Boston for all since 1866, when it was founded as the first YWCA in the nation. Today, YW Boston serves over 3,000 Bostonians with programs that educate + empower people across racial, gender, class, and organizational lines. YW Boston is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

YW Boston works to achieve their mission to create systemic racial, gender and social equity through various programing, including:Dialogues on Race and Ethnicity, Girls’ Health, Women’s Health and Wellness, LeadBoston, Youth Leadership Initiative and Youth/Police Dialogues.

