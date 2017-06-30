Winthrop Square to host community workshop July 25

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 | 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Location: Madison Park High School, Malcolm X Blvd, Boston, MA 02120
Registration Information & Questions:
Bill Moran: usmorans@comcast.net
Margarita Polanco: mpolanco@suffolk.com
Pedro De Carvalho: pedro@mdaboston.com
Senam Kumahia: senam@kagegrowth.com
For more information: 617-451-0300 x116
All interested subcontractors are encouraged to attend, including:
- Certified Minority Business Enterprises
- Certified Women Business Enterprises
- Non-Certified Firms Encouraged
- Neighborhood Contractors &
- Suppliers of All sizes
Advanced registration is required, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KBWD7WQ
