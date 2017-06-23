TITLE Boxing Club Boston announces grand opening of Assembly Row location

Boston, MA (June 22, 2017) – TITLE Boxing Club Boston is proud to announce the official grand opening of its third location at 381 Revolution Drive at Assembly Row in Somerville, providing residents and business professionals a transformative workout experience through invigorating and energizing total body boxing and kickboxing classes.

TITLE Boxing Club Boston at Assembly Row is ready to offer its 5,000-square foot boutique boxing fitness studio to Somerville and neighboring towns north of Boston. It includes 61 heavy bags, a boxing ring, free weights and cardio machines all inside “Fit Row” within the Partners Healthcare building. Lead trainers include TITLE Boxing Club COO Cam Andrews, John Garcia and Ryan Williams who will rotate each class and conduct one-on-one personal training sessions. Those interested in trying the energizing, strengthening and challenging workouts can do so through TITLE’s ‘First Shot Free’ complimentary training session and monthly membership specials available between now and their July 11th grand opening.

“Assembly Row has become a shopping and dining mecca, Avalon apartments boast hundreds of residents, and Partners Health Care employs thousands at their facility. Bringing TITLE Boxing Club Boston over the bridge and into Somerville’s Assembly Row was an easy decision,” said TITLE Boxing Club Boston Owner, Mike Musto. “We are in awe of our members at our Newbury Street and North Station locations who have gone through a total transformation process (both mind and body) and we anticipate the same results when we introduce the TITLE brand to those who live, work and play in Assembly Row, Somerville and other nearby communities.”

The 30, 60 and 75-minute trainer-led workouts take place in a hip, high-energy boxing fitness studio that offers members a safe, effective, interval-based workout program that combines bouts of intense cardio, boxing and kickboxing exercises on 100-pound heavy bags – with short periods of active rest – followed by a core workout with medicine balls. In addition to the no-contact boxing and kickboxing workouts, TITLE offers the Power Hour, led by professional boxers for an intense hour-long sequence of exercises. Depending on the intensity, one can burn up to 1,000 calories in one Power Hour. Beginners, pros and everyone in between will feel welcome at TITLE Boxing Club Boston. Wraps are $10, and complimentary boxing gloves are provided for each training session.

For more information on TITLE Boxing Club Boston at Assembly Row and special membership rates, or to schedule a ‘First Shot Free,’ please visit www.titleboxingclub.com/boston-assembly-row-ma.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that’s specialized in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. The 100-pound heavy bags that are hanging in the sleek, modern clubs take a beating from every day people who are looking to knock out stress, and become the champion of their lives. Frequently seen on FOX News, Bloomberg, Shape Magazine, Women’s Health and the Wall Street Journal, everyone can’t help but take notice of this fun and fierce brand. The company is currently ranked as the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Inc. Magazine, and No. 230 on 2015’s Entrepreneur magazine 36th Annual Franchise 500® list. TITLE Boxing Club is also ranked No. 250 on the 2015 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, privately-held companies and No. 347 on 2014 Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. For more information on TITLE Boxing Club, visit www.TITLEBoxingClub.com. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit www.TITLEFranchise.com.