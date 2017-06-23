Quincy School hosts families for ‘This is Us’

The Josiah Quincy Elementary School opened its doors to about 600 students and parents after hours on June 15 for its annual “This is Us” Spring Fling.

A walk-in globe allowed children to explore the world in the gym. Student artwork adorned the gym as well. Student performances showcased the talents of the Josiah Quincy Orchestra Program, Children’s Choir, the Grade 5 Dance Club and several grades. Other exciting family activities included a raffle, face painting, crafts and a book fair.

The rooftop playground was filled with children, while volunteers served pizza and food.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese