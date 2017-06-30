NAAAP Boston barbecue on July 29

Saturday, July 29

Noon to 4 p.m.

485 Arsenal Street

Watertown, MA 02472

NAAAP Boston, in collaboration with Meetup, is hosting its annual barbecue at Arsenal Park in Watertown on Saturday, July 29th from 12 PM to 4 PM. Everyone is welcome to the event for a day of great food and fun activities. During the annual barbecue, NAAAP Boston will be kicking off their new Successful Parents in NAAAP (SPIN) program, so attendees are encouraged to bring their children and families to the event.

The Summer Barbecue is an excellent way to meet fellow NAAAP members, reconnect with friends, and make new connections. Attendees will have the chance to relax, take in the summer sunshine, enjoy some fine barbecue fare, join in on a few outdoor games, and even participate in a raffle. Last year more than 125 people attended this event, so don’t miss out!

For additional information please visit https://goo.gl/2VXGQg

###

The Boston Chapter of NAAAP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to cultivating, supporting and promoting Asian-American leaders through professional development programs, community services engagements, and diverse industry connections. NAAAP Boston was founded in 1986 and is the largest of the 26 chapters and associate chapters in North America. For more information, visit boston.naaap.org/