Kwong Kow Chinese School celebrates Class of 2017

Kwong Kow Chinese School held a graduation ceremony for the 2017 graduates at its auditorium on June 17. Parents, students and guests from other Chinatown organizations gathered together in the auditorium to celebrate and witness achievement the graduates have made.

Paul Chan, principal of Kwong Kow Chinese School (KKCS), congratulated the graduates and welcomed the guests attending the graduation ceremony. KKCS is committed to promoting Chinese language and culture by opening various programs for the second generation of Chinese immigrants. Chan thanked all the efforts from teachers for their great academic achievement as well as extracurricular activities.

Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston, Scott Lai, also came to the ceremony and spoke to the attendees in Cantonese, emphasizing the importance of learning Chinese culture and language.

Cynthia Soo Hoo, Josiah Quincy Elementary School principal, attended KKCS as a child. She said she was happy to see so many students benefit from studying at KKCS for long-term development.

Graduates and students were praised and awarded for their excellent academic performances as well as competitions statewide. Chan and Lai handed out graduation certificates to the graduates and wished everyone a bright future.

The twelve graduates are: Elina Chen, Queenie Dong, Albert Chi, Cindy Su, Christina Zhu, Ethan Liu, Eric Li, Shangbin Wu, Sammi Huang, Luke Rattanavijai, Gwen Liu and Janet Zhang.

Christina Zhu, student speaker for the class of 2017, said in Cantonese, “I want to thank my parents for their support, as well as the encouragement to learn Chinese. I also want to thank my Chinese teacher for teaching me Chinese culture and language, which I will be proud to use all my life.”

The graduation ceremony featured performances by KKCS students of different grades. Students and teachers played Chinese musical instruments and sung Chinese folk songs for the guests, representing KKCS’s achievement of teaching Chinese culture to the next generation.

