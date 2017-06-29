East Boston Savings Bank’s Richard J. Gavegnano named 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® in New England

Mr. Gavegnano joins three decades of groundbreaking entrepreneurs

Boston, June 29 – East Boston Savings Bank’s Chairman, CEO and President, Richard J. Gavegnano was presented the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in New England. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Mr. Gavegnano was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Marriott Copley Place on June 27.

“I am deeply honored to be awarded this recognition by EY. I share this award with the entire EBSB community, the Board of Directors, senior management and employees,” said Mr. Gavegnano. “It is through their dedication, hard work and shared vision that has allowed the Bank to grow to $4.6 billion in assets and flourish with an 18% Compounded Annual Growth Rate since 2007. We will continue to operate with the belief that it is our responsibility to foster economic growth in our communities that help to stimulate growth by providing local jobs and banking services to help businesses and individuals thrive.”

As a New England award winner, Mr. Gavegnano is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About EBSB

East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 31 full-service locations in the greater Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Ey.com/eoy