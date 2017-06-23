Dragonboat Festival welcomes 75 teams to Boston

By Jianghe Niu

The Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival took place June 11 at the Charles River, with 75 teams competing.

The Asian American Civic Association participated, with its Blazin’ Paddles team winning first place in F division. Other community agencies who participated included the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Chinese Young Professionals Network, Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association, Kwong Kow Chinese School, South Cove Community Health Center and Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy.

