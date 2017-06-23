Don’t miss Sunset Sips at Stone Zoo on July 22

Relax and take in the beautiful summer night as you stroll amongst white-cheeked gibbons, Caribbean flamingos, North American river otters, and the rest of the animals that call Stone Zoo home for an after-hours night at the Zoo! Throughout the evening, be sure to visit with the Zoo’s Animal Ambassadors, which could include a baby alligator, a prehensile-tailed porcupine and others. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more and ask the Zoo’s zookeepers, questions. There will be music, a cash bar and food available to purchase. Each ticket comes with one free glass of wine from Kingdom Wine Company. This event is 21+.

Kingdom Wine Company is the 2017 wine sponsor of Zoo New England.

Proceeds from Sunset Sips will support the operation and continued growth of Zoo New England, its education programs and conservation initiatives.

WHEN: July 22, 2017

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $20 for members, $25 for non-members. For more information, please visit www.stonezoo.org.

WHERE: Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street

Stoneham, MA 02180