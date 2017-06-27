Chinese Jun Ware ceramics at the Harvard Art Museums on display until August 13

Adorning the Inner Court: Jun Ware for the Chinese Palace

On display through August 13, 2017

–The exhibition presents a group of rare and beautiful ceramic ware once used in the Chinese imperial palace in Beijing. Drawn entirely from the Harvard Art Museums’ permanent collections, this exhibition introduces the typology, technical characteristics, collecting history, and controversies surrounding numbered Jun ware.

–More at: harvardartmuseums.org/visit/exhibitions/5385/adorning-the-inner-court-jun-ware-for-the-chinese-palace

–We also recently launched an online resource that provides further contextualization of our numbered Jun collection. The Numbered Jun Ware Special Collection introduces the ceramic ware and explores its many complexities through descriptive summaries of its typology, technical characteristics, controversies, and collecting history, accompanied by a selection of representative images.

–Related gallery talks will be given in Mandarin Chinese on July 13 and August 3, as well as a talk in English on July 20.