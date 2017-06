Thursday, July 13

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

32 Quincy Street

Cambridge MA 02138

A gallery talk on “Adorning the Inner Court: Jun Ware for the Chinese Palace” will take place in Mandarin by Yan Yang, curatorial assistant for the collection in the Division of Asian and Mediterranean Art, at the Harvard Art Museums. Admission free with museum ticket.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese