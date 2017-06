Tuesday, July 18

6:30 p.m.

885 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

The Boston Public Library will host a community meeting on library services in Chinatown at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School cafeteria. For those unable to attend, community feedback is welcome at chinatownlibrarystudy@bpl.org.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese