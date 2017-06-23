Candace Julyan running for Malden Ward 3 City Council seat

Today I am announcing my candidacy for Malden Ward 3 City Councillor. I want to be a new, responsive, community-building voice to help move our Ward and Malden forward.

My husband David and I have lived in Ward 3 for over 30 years. Building relationships with our neighbors and getting involved with a wide range of community groups in Malden over the years has forged in me a deep commitment to this community. I see elected office as an extension of this lifelong responsibility.

For most of my career, my focus has been on the environment. I managed a nature center, conducted scientific research, developed science curriculum, and taught students at the college level.

After the shock of September 11, 2001, like so many others, I took stock of my career and my life. I shifted my focus toward conflict resolution, and since then I have worked as a self-employed conflict resolution consultant for a variety of city governments, police departments, schools, and community groups. Here in Malden, I have worked closely with Malden High School staff and students for several years to facilitate community-building conversations and to develop an alternative approach for suspensions. I also have engaged with my Malden neighbors in a wide variety of ways — working with Malden Reads, co-chairing the Malden Cultural Council, serving on the Board of Malden Arts, and working with the Community ‘N Unity Task Force.

I am extremely proud to be a member of this diverse and evolving community. As Ward 3 Councillor, I pledge to be a strong voice for my neighbors and work with the Mayor and the rest of the Council to build on Malden’s strengths and to help tackle the challenges we face. Malden has exciting opportunities ahead — especially with the demolition of City Hall and the reconfiguration of Malden Center. We need to make sure we are addressing the critical needs in our neighborhoods as well – including public safety, traffic, open space, and affordable housing. A critical element for all of these endeavors is to encourage dialogue that allows diverse perspectives to be heard as our City grows and changes.

I am eager to put my experience and energy to work for Ward 3 to help make Malden a more vibrant and accessible community for all our residents. Over the coming months, I look forward to meeting with and listening to Ward 3 voters. I hope to earn your trust and support in the Fall. I would welcome your feedback at candaceforw3@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/candaceforw3.