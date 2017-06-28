Boston Mayor Walsh visits local businesses

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will celebrate small businesses in Boston from June 28 to July 1. The “Mayor on Main” three-day event highlight Boston’s Main Streets (BMS) districts.
Chinatown’s own BeanTowne Coffee House on 99 Kneeland Street was recognized, along with volunteer Debbie Ho. Walsh presented the 21st Annual Boston Main Streets Awards, which recognize an outstanding business owner and volunteer from each district.
The businesses honored are listed below.
June 28
- AC Hardware, 1562 Tremont Street, Mission Hill
- Eric Alden, volunteer of the year
- Foodies Urban Market, 1421 Washington Street, South End
- Randi Lathrop, volunteer of the year
- BeanTowne Coffee House, 99 Kneeland Street, Boston
- Debbie Ho, volunteer of the year
- Aquabella Spa, 20 Meridian Street, East Boston
- Grace Magoon, volunteer of the year
June 29
- Alex’s Chimis Restaurant, 358 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
- Bob Field, volunteer of the year
- Final Touch Boutique, 17 Warren Street, Roxbury
- Jeanne Richardson, volunteer of the year
- Brothers Supermarket, 776 Dudley Street, Dorchester
- Leah Whiteside, volunteer of the year
- Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 1356 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
- Sierra Rothberg, volunteer of the year
July 1
- Daniel’s Bakery, 395 Washington Street, Brighton
- Beth Gavin, volunteer of the year
- Village Market, 30 Corinth Street, Roslindale
- Talia Whyte, volunteer of the year
- Rincon Caribeno Restaurant, 18 Fairmount Avenue, Hyde Park
- Rachel Chisholm, volunteer of the year
- America’s Food Basket, 926 Cummins Highway, Mattapan
- Jesenia Castro, volunteer of the year
Please follow and like us:
This post is also available in: Chinese