Boston Mayor Walsh visits local businesses

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will celebrate small businesses in Boston from June 28 to July 1. The “Mayor on Main” three-day event highlight Boston’s Main Streets (BMS) districts.

Chinatown’s own BeanTowne Coffee House on 99 Kneeland Street was recognized, along with volunteer Debbie Ho. Walsh presented the 21st Annual Boston Main Streets Awards, which recognize an outstanding business owner and volunteer from each district.

The businesses honored are listed below.

June 28

AC Hardware, 1562 Tremont Street, Mission Hill Eric Alden, volunteer of the year

Foodies Urban Market, 1421 Washington Street, South End Randi Lathrop, volunteer of the year

BeanTowne Coffee House, 99 Kneeland Street, Boston Debbie Ho, volunteer of the year

Aquabella Spa, 20 Meridian Street, East Boston Grace Magoon, volunteer of the year



June 29

Alex’s Chimis Restaurant, 358 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain Bob Field, volunteer of the year

Final Touch Boutique, 17 Warren Street, Roxbury Jeanne Richardson, volunteer of the year

Brothers Supermarket, 776 Dudley Street, Dorchester Leah Whiteside, volunteer of the year

Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 1356 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester Sierra Rothberg, volunteer of the year



July 1

Daniel’s Bakery, 395 Washington Street, Brighton Beth Gavin, volunteer of the year

Village Market, 30 Corinth Street, Roslindale Talia Whyte, volunteer of the year

Rincon Caribeno Restaurant, 18 Fairmount Avenue, Hyde Park Rachel Chisholm, volunteer of the year

America’s Food Basket, 926 Cummins Highway, Mattapan Jesenia Castro, volunteer of the year



Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese