BCNC Pao Arts Center hosts Mei Ching art exhibit from May 6 to August 26

Mei Ching: Fantasies of Spring

梅青中国画展: 花天下

BCNC Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany Street, Boston, MA

May 6 – August 26, 2017

Boston, MA – In its inaugural exhibition, the Pao Arts Center presents the work of Chinese brush-painter, Mei Ching. Mei Ching was born in Taishan, Guangdong in 1938. From 1957-65, Mei Ching studied at the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts in the Department of Traditional Chinese Painting with a concentration in Birds and Flowers. He moved to Boston in 1980 with his family and has continued to study, paint, teach and share his love of Chinese art. Mei is a Quincy resident.

Mei believes that the essence of Chinese art is the emotional feeling that a creation evokes in those who appreciate the work and the lasting impression it instills upon those who has seen something they enjoyed. In his exhibit, Ching celebrates the arrival of spring, as well as the beauty and re-awakening that the season represents.

Exhibit highlights

World of Flowers (花天下) depicts a pavilion nestled into a mountainside covered with flowers in full bloom. Using foreshortening to highlight the branch above, Mei Ching invites viewers to enter the realm of the painting and imagine themselves surrounded by blossoming trees. One flower is just about to bud, signaling the arrival of spring.

The philosopher Zhuangzi’s famous anecdote on the happiness of fish left a lasting impression on Mei Ching, and his painting Song of Fish (鱼歌) captures their joy, as they swim freely. Mei Ching hopes everyone who visits the gallery can experience the joie de vivre that the fish embody.

In Spring in the Qinling Mountains (秦嶺之春), a group of pandas gathers in the forests of the Qinling Mountains with the arrival of spring. Bathed in natural light and surrounded by lush nature, Mei Ching imagines them as a warm, welcoming family. As pandas serve as “ambassadors” for China, Mei Ching believes that art can play a diplomatic role as well, transcending ethnic and regional boundaries.

Directions: The Pao Arts Center is located in the One Greenway building, 99 Kneeland Street. For GPS driving directions, use 66 Hudson Street, Boston, MA 02111. From Hudson Street, walk up the stairs and across the deck to the 99 Albany Street entrance. The public parking garage entrance is on Hudson Street. The Pao Arts Center is accessible by the MBTA green, red, and orange lines.

About the Pao Arts Center:

BCNC’s Pao Arts Center is Chinatown’s first community-based arts, culture, and education center and adds a new and unique Asian American and Asian immigrant cultural space to the landscape of Boston. Opened in May 2017, Pao Arts Center nter sits on a historically significant parcel of land – where hundreds of Chinatown residents were displaced in the 1960s in order to build a highway on ramp. The reclamation of this land as a place to celebrate and explore Asian culture represents a powerful shift towards community-oriented development in the face of rapidly expanding gentrification. Developed in partnership with Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC), Pao Arts Center will also host a variety of BHCC classes, performances, and a multimedia language lab that will be open to the public. For more information: Pao Arts Center

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center:

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provides opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and creates a community of mutual support and encouragement.