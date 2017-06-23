Asian health center breaks ground for Malden clinic

The South Cove Community Health Center (SCCHC) broke ground for its Malden clinic on June 21. Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, city officials and Malden community representatives attended the ceremony at 277 Commercial Street, the former location of the Malden Evening News.

“We’re very excited to be in Malden,” said SCCHC executive director Eugene Welch. “It’s going to be our fifth location, and 3,000 to 4,000 of our patients with Malden addresses will not need to come to Chinatown for care.”

The clinic is expected to open December 2017 after renovation.

Mayor Christenson said, “Hard work and dedication are keys to success. So many people worked to make Malden a better city.”

The building was purchased on Feb. 23 and approved by the Malden Planning Board on April 12. South Cove’s Malden clinic will have more than 14,000 square feet and 76 parking spaces.

Malden City Council President Peg Crowe said, “This was really a team effort between the city and South Cove. I’m really excited to welcome South Cove to our city.”

Malden has the third largest Asian population in Massachusetts after Boston and Quincy, according to 2010 Census data. The Malden clinic will serve existing patients and reach out to community members seeking accessible and affordable health care. It will offer on-site medical services, along with social services in Chinese (Mandarin, Cantonese, Toisanese, Taiwanese), Vietnamese, Malay and Khmer.

SCCHC board member Mai Du said, “I’m so so thrilled about this beautiful facility. It’s been a long time coming and it’s finally here.”

Du is a Malden resident, SCCHC patient and leader at Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Malden Academy. Her parents, who are in their 80s, take the Orange line to Chinatown for medical services.

Welch said, “I’d like to publicly thank Mai Du for all that she’s done to bring health care to the Asian community in Malden. She’s a treasure.”

A previous effort to secure a Malden site fell through after the Malden Planning Board voted against the project on Sept. 21, 2016.

SCCHC is a community health center with four existing locations in Boston and Quincy serving more than 32,000 patients. Founded in 1972, South Cove Community Health Center is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all medically underserved in Massachusetts, with a special focus on Asian Americans. For more information, please visit www.scchc.org.

This post is also available in: Chinese