Anna Tse of Malden receives Unsung Heroine Award, honored at State House

BOSTON – Anna Tse of Malden was honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s 2017 class of Unsung Heroines. Representative Steve Ultrino (D–Malden) recommended Ms. Tse for this recognition because of her outstanding service to the City of Malden. Ms. Tse was honored with the other Unsung Heroines for her outstanding contributions to her community in a ceremony on Wednesday, May 21, 2017 in the Great Hall at the State House in Boston.

Anna Tse’s work has helped empower senior citizens, women, and the Chinese community in Malden. Tse has worked in political and social advocacy, and as a journalist, interpreter, and translator. She currently serves as the Community Organizer for the Metro North area on the Mass Senior Action Council. She serves as the President on its Board of Directors at YWCA Malden, an organization dedicated to fighting racism and empowering women, she serves as the President on its Board of Directors. Tse is also a contributor to Wicked Local Malden and Sampan, New England’s only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper. Her impressive resume demonstrates her dedication to improving lives in her community.

“Anna is a wonderful organizer and advocate and a powerful force for our city,” said Representative Ultrino. “She has helped so many people in our community have a voice. I’m proud to have nominated her for the 2017 Unsung Heroine Award, and fortunate to have her as a constituent.”

The Unsung Heroines are women who don’t often make the news, but make a big difference. They are the women who use their time, talent and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others and make a difference in their neighborhoods, cities and towns. They are mentors, volunteers and innovators who do what needs to be done without expectations of recognition or gratitude. These women are the glue that keeps a community together and every community is better because of their contribution.

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is an independent state agency that was legislatively created in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities. The MCSW provides a permanent, effective voice for the women of Massachusetts.