32BJ SEIU, BTU, SEIU Local 888 to endorse Lydia Edwards for Boston City Council

Unions to mobilize hundreds of East Boston voters in support of Edwards

WHAT: Rally with 32BJ Vice President Roxana Rivera, Jessica Tang President-Elect Boston Teachers Union, Brenda Rodrigues Treasurer Secretary at SEIU local 888, and union members to endorse District 1 Boston City Council Candidate Lydia Edwards.

WHEN: Thursday June 29, 2017 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: 32BJ Union Hall – 26 West Street, 2nd Floor, Boston * (Between Washington and Tremont Streets)

BOSTON — 32BJ SEIU, representing 18,000 property service workers in the Massachusetts, Boston Teachers Union, representing 10,000 education professionals, and SEIU Local 888, representing over 8,000 public service workers and higher education workers in Massachusetts, will announce their endorsement of Lydia Edwards for the District 1 seat to represents the North End, Charlestown and East Boston.

“Lydia Edwards has spent her life fighting for good jobs, immigrant and workers’ rights,” said 32BJ SEIU Vice President Roxana Rivera. “Today more than ever, we need strong fighters like Lydia Edwards committed to the well-being of all Bostonians. As a successful lawyer and advocate, Lydia Edwards has shown dedication and talent in various spheres, virtues she can devote to the struggle for living wages for all workers. We are proud to offer her the support of our 163,000-strong union in this important electoral contest.”

“The Boston Teachers Union members were impressed by Lydia’s knowledge of education issues, commitment to supporting public education, and ability to articulate concrete ideas to support funding for our students and schools,” said Jessica Tang, President, Boston Teachers Union. “Our members, particularly in East Boston, are looking forward to getting involved in her campaign to support her vision and hopes for students, our families, and all workers.”

“We are proud to endorse Lydia Edwards, her record as an advocate for housing stability and worker rights demonstrates a commitment to the district and its residents that is unmatched in this race,” said Brenda Rodrigues, Treasurer Secretary at SEIU local 888.

“I am proud to be endorsed the Boston Teachers Union, SEIU 32BJ, and SEIU 888,” said Edwards. “These organizations represent and serve Boston’s hard-working families and I’m honored to be their candidate. I’ve committed my entire career to fighting for workers, women, and families to assure they are protected, have housing and can earn living wages. I will continue to advocate for our middles class as the next city councilor for District 1.”

32BJ SEIU will activate a volunteer home visit campaign to mobilize hundreds of East Boston homes before Election Day and is committed to providing resources to sustain a robust campaign. The union is known for its strength in mobilizing union members and general voters to support the candidates it supports. SEIU Local 888 will be hitting the doors and urging its volunteers to get involved directly with the Edwards campaign.

With 163,000 affiliates in 11 states, including 18,000 in Massachusetts, 32BJ SEIU is the largest building service workers union in the country. In Massachusetts, 32BJ members are mostly immigrants and include office cleaners, security officers, property service workers, and food service workers.

The Boston Teachers Union represents over 10,000 education professionals including 5,500 teachers, nurses, psychologists, related service providers and guidance counselors; 1,500 paraprofessionals; and over 500 substitute teachers. The union also proudly represents over 3,300 retired teachers and educators.

SEIU Local 888 unites over 8,000 municipal, state and higher education employees in Massachusetts including over 1,500 employees of the City of Boston.