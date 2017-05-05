ABCD opens new childcare center for South End and Chinatown families

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) celebrated the opening of its new Head Start center serving Boston’s Chinatown and South End on May 1.
The state-of-the-art early learning center at 595 Harrison Avenue, Boston, will serve 194 low-income children and their families from birth to five-years-old, including 35 infants, toddlers and pregnant mothers in Early Head Start.
Despite the chilly day, people came out with smiles on their faces to celebrate the accomplishment.
“Children make up 25 percent of our population but 100 percent of our future,” Sen. Ed Markey said.
Markey said Massachusetts leads the nation in many areas when it comes to education and said Head Start programs were part of that successful formula.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley blessed the new building and said he was happy to see it was being used to educate children.
Mayor Martin Walsh said he was excited for the future of the Head Start program.
“Programs like these help children grow into successful adults that contribute to society,” Walsh said.
Walsh thanked Markey for fighting to fund early education programs and opposing proposed cuts from the Trump administration in Washington.
ABCD Head Start will also open a new center in Malden on June 9, enhancing the life-changing benefits of the national early learning program for low-income residents within the Mystic Valley area, while providing expansion of the Early Head Start program and its critically needed services for infants, toddlers and pregnant mothers.
A 2016 study by Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman, “The Lifestyle Benefits of an Influential Early Childhood Program,” found that for every $1 invested in Head Start, there is a 13 percent return ($6.30) on investment to society.
“ABCD Head Start has supported my children’s education, health and growth,” said Mimi Tovar, Boston Head Start parent and chair of the Head Start Parent Policy Council. “It’s open Monday through Friday at sites in Boston, Malden and Everett, serving 2,300 children. Many Head Start programs run full day, full year to meet the needs of working parents. It gives parents like me opportunities to be all we can be, to learn important parenting skills.”
This post is also available in: Chinese
ARTICLE: A 2016 study by Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman, “The Lifestyle Benefits of an Influential Early Childhood Program,” found that for every $1 invested in Head Start, there is a 13 percent return ($6.30) on investment to society.
I believe that this “13 percent” number is based on the results claimed by a couple of boutique childcare programs for extremely “disadvantaged” black children from 40 or 50 years ago. A recent report from the Brookings Institution comes to different conclusions about Head Start.
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/consensus-statement_final.pdf
“Convincing evidence on the longer-term impacts of scaled-up pre-k programs on academic outcomes
and school progress is sparse, precluding broad conclusions. The evidence that does exist
often shows that pre-k-induced improvements in learning are detectable during elementary school, but studies also reveal null or negative longer-term impacts for some programs.”
ARTICLE: A 2016 study by Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman, “The Lifestyle Benefits of an Influential Early Childhood Program,” found that for every $1 invested in Head Start, there is a 13 percent return ($6.30) on investment to society.
That 13 percent number comes from a couple of boutique childcare programs for severely disadvantaged black children. There is no reason to think that the 13 percent number is relevant for Head Start or for children who are not poor and black.