Wood as Muse at Art Complex Museum from May 8 to Sept. 4

The Art Complex Museum presents

Group Exhibition: Wood as Muse

Dates: May 8 – September 4, 2017

Reception date: Sunday May 21st 1:30 – 3:30 PM

Guest Curators Andy Moerlein and Donna Dodson

As arranged by: Contemporary Curator, Craig Bloodgood

Participating artists:

Amy Archambault, http://www.amyarchambault.com/

Thomas Beale, http://www.tbeale.com/

Donna Dodson, www.donnadodsonartist.blogspot.com

Breon Dunigan, http://www.artstrand.com/artists/breon-dunigan

Vanessa German, http://pavelzoubok.com/artist/vanessa-german/

Pat Keck, http://www.patkeck.com/

Maskull Lasserre, http://maskulllasserre.com/

Jennifer Maestre, http://www.jennifermaestre.com/

Jason Middlebrook, http://jasonmiddlebrook.com/

Andy Moerlein, www.andymoerlein.blogspot.com

Martin Ulman, http://www.roslindalestudio.com/

Mike Wright, http://sculptormikewright.com/

Curatorial Statement:

Making art with wood is not an arbitrary decision. For the artists in this show, wood is their muse and the source of their inspiration. Each artist has an affection for wood that comes from a very personal place. In fine art, the mastery of materials and craft must serve the aesthetics of the work. We selected contemporary art for this exhibition that speaks through wood as its medium. We placed several different approaches to using wood in juxtaposition, bringing individual voices into focus. We see wood, as a medium, in the true sense of the word “an intervening substance or agency for transmitting or producing an effect.” Each artist in the show approaches wood from a conceptual framework that yields surprising and divergent results.

-The Myth Makers, Donna Dodson & Andy Moerlein

Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St, Duxbury, MA 02332

May 7 – September 3

VIP & Press Reception May 7th 1p-3p Curators’ talk at 2p followed by a Sunday Afternoon Concert at 4 PM featuring The Neave Trio, cello, piano and violin

Opening Reception: Sunday May 21st 1:30p-3:30p with Vanessa German spoken word performance

Artist Talk: Pat Keck Thursday May 25th 10:30a coffee, 11am talk

Artist Talk: Amy Archambault Saturday June 24th 2pm Concert: Castles Of Our Skins

Artist Talk/Workshop: Mike Wright Saturday July 15th 1:30p