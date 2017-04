By Ling-Mei Wong

The Chinese Women’s Association of New England visited Hong Lok House on April 7. Residents of the senior home enjoyed songs and refreshments.

Hong Lok House has 74 units of affordable housing for low-income elders.and an adult daycare program managed by the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center. The Golden Age Center opened Hong Lok House in 1981 with 28 units.

This post is also available in: Chinese