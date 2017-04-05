WFT gives production of Charlotte’s Web special ‘spin’ April 14 to May 14

Aerial Silk Choreography, Colorful and Multigenerational Casting

In its 36th year of offering youth theatre education programs and accessible, professional productions for all generations, Wheelock Family Theatre proudly presents Charlotte’s Web. The show will run from April 14, 2017 through May 14, 2017. Adapted by Joseph Robinette from the beloved book by E.B. White, Charlotte the extraordinary spider works a miracle with her web to save Wilbur, the irresistible young pig – a tale of friendship and loyalty.

Continuing its tradition of colorful, multigenerational casting, the Charlotte’s Web cast includes 14 adult actors and 65 children. The leading role of Charlotte is played by Caroline Lawton* and Wilbur by Michael Hisamoto. Wheelock Family Theatre gives its production of Charlotte’s Web a special “spin” by incorporating aerial silk choreography in Charlotte’s performance.

WFT operates under contact with Actors Equity Association (AEA). Other professional actors in the cast include Margaret Ann Brady* (Tempelton/ Ensemble), Shana Dirik* (Goose/ Ensemble), Gamalia Pharms* (Old Sheep/ Ensemble), Robert Saoud* (Ensemble), Jenna Lea Scott* (Mrs. Zuckerman/ Ensemble), Vincent Siders* (Mr. Zuckerman/ Ensemble), and Michael Tow* (Mr. Arable/Ensemble). *denotes member of AEA.

Additional adult actors are Becca A. Lewis (Mrs. Arable/ Ensemble), Brian Savage (Uncle/ Ensemble), Davis (DJ) Piper (Lurvey/ Ensemble), John Manning (Gander/ Ensemble), and Julia Paolino (Ensemble).

Wheelock Family Theatre proudly features youth performers alongside adult professional actors. Playing the lead roles of Fern and Avery are Ben Harding Crawford, Mikayla Tow, and Samil Battenfeld. Other youth include Anabel Moda, Ananda Geller, Arthur Wheelock-Wood, Carly Williams (Fern U/S), Ceci Cipullo, Dani Coyle, Elfe Hughes, Franz Criscione, Jackie Scholl, Jason Saperstone, Johnna Boyd, Josh Sussman, Alan Wang, Katherine Gustafson, Lily Ramras, Mia Giatrelis, Michael Karezin, Oliver Trejo, Phoebe Anthony, Tony Weissinger (Avery u/s), Will Bourne, and Gabriela Ettinger.

The cast also includes 40 “baby spiders” between the ages of 5 and 8.

WFT’s creative team includes Jim Byrne (Director), Emily Ranii (Director), T. Lawrence-Simon (Aerial Choreographer), Matthew Lazure (Scenic and Properties Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Zoe Sundra (Costume Designer), and Josh Northcutt (Sound Designer).

Please contact Linda Chin, Producing Artistic Director (lchin@wheelock.edu) or Maryanne Serignese, Director of Development and Communications (mserignese@wheelock.edu, 617-879-1175) for more information. For tickets, contact Jamie Aznive at the box office at 617-879-2300 or tickets@wheelock.edu.