Unexpected inspiration leads art movement in Quincy senior home

As he prepared for his musical performance in April, Jin Li can be described as a humble man with a passionate heart. It began with his admiration for paintings in his youth. Day and night, when Li would pass a painting of village houses under the moonlight, he would study it for hours. He began painting in his teens and, despite concerns from family and friends, made it his profession in his mid-twenties. Li went on to work with the London Museum of Fine Arts and had one of his paintings featured at the Harvard Art Museum. However, staff and fellow residents at South Cove Manor probably wouldn’t have known how talented a painter Li was, if it wasn’t for the music played by Kam Ip that inspired him.

“The music lights his fire,” Ip said. Ip has volunteered to play piano for the last two and half years at the senior home. One Thursday morning, Li gave Ip a portrait of him during the 45-minute piano performance. Li took up drawing again, after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Impressed and touched, Ip came back the next week with the drawing framed, requesting the artwork be displayed in the nursing and rehabilitation center. Soon after, their story of inspiration spread and motivated others to create and donate their artworks, as well.

Li has said that Ip’s music sparks his imagination. It also inspires the residents to come together each week and feel uplifted by the music, regardless of their background and differences. Equally renewed, Ip noticed improvement in his piano skills through playing new music, from 1930s Chinese songs to the 1970s contemporary Hong Kong music he grew up listening to. This music therapy is a component of the Sensory program at South Cove Manor that was launched in 2016. Tammy Chen, director of recreation, said of Li’s musical passion, “on his free time, his favorite is piano. He loves music and music therapy.”

Li and Ip are both self-taught in playing piano and painting. Their unlikely friendship is a beacon of celebration. Ip has learned “nice things happen in unexpected ways.”

In the future, Li plans to create a painting with the sun shining through a window, as Ip plays piano for the residents. Ip will create a painting of his interpretation of the Chinese poem, “Big Unity.” This is to honor his mother, who was a resident at South Cove Manor more than 10 years ago, and the devoted care she received. Together, Li and Ip will present their talent in an art gallery and music social hosted by South Cove Manor on April 13. The theme is “Care, joy and love.”

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese