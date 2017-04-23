The role of philanthropy in the future of our city May 3

BOSTON – Thursday, April 20, 2017 – As part of Imagine Boston 2030’s ongoing engagement efforts, Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced “Forums on the Future,” a series of panel discussions hosted by Imagine Boston 2030, designed to engage experts on questions around how Boston has changed, and the future of the City. The moderators, including Sacha Pfeiffer from the Boston Globe, Renée Loth from ArchitectureBoston Magazine, and Alex Krieger from the Harvard Graduate School of Design, along with expert panelists will discuss how their sector can influence, impact, and help to implement Imagine Boston 2030.

Thursday, April 27 , “The Role of Philanthropy in the Future of Our City” on Wednesday May 3 , and “How Academic Institutions Play a Role in Boston’s Future” on Tuesday, May 9 . Each panel discussion is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Event details and registration details can be found The series includes three separate events: “The History and Future of Planning in Boston” on, “The Role of Philanthropy in the Future of Our City” on, and “How Academic Institutions Play a Role in Boston’s Future” on. Each panel discussion is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Event details and registration details can be found here

“Forums on the Future is a series of conversations about the past and future of Boston,” said Mayor Walsh. “I encourage all residents to attend these events to hear from some of the city’s experts, who will delve into how we all can play a role in bringing Imagine Boston 2030 to life. These panels will touch on our City’s history and how we can move forward together, through city planning and partnerships.”

Last week, Mayor Walsh presented his $2.08 billion proposed Fiscal Year 2018-Fiscal Year 2022 (FY18-FY22) Imagine Boston Capital Plan , which makes critical investments in the City’s infrastructure. With investments in every Boston neighborhood, the Mayor’s capital plan begins to bring to life Imagine Boston 2030. Under the Imagine Boston 2030 umbrella, the City is investing in the core goals of BuildBPS, Go Boston 2030, Boston Creates, and Climate Ready Boston. An estimated 77 percent of the investment in the FY18-22 Capital Plan is aligned with the City’s newly announced planning efforts.

The Role of Philanthropy in the Future of Our City WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. , doors open at 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Faneuil Hall, Great Hall WHO: Sacha Pfeiffer, Moderator, Boston Globe reporter, former WBUR/NPR host

Jim Canales, Barr Foundation

Paul Grogan, The Boston Foundation

Jocelyn Sargent, Hyams Foundation