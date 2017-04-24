The Future of Our Schools, BuildBPS Conversation, April 25

The Future of Our Schools 
BuildBPS Conversation
Tuesday, April 25 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Leahy-Holloran Center for Youth and Families
1 Worrell St, Dorchester, MA 02122

Tomorrow is the BuildBPS Community Dialogue! Please join celebrities Byron Barnett, Reporter for 7News WHDH in Boston, and Frank Holland, Reporter for NBC Boston – NECN, as they host the BuildBPS ‘The Future Of Our Schools’ Community Conversation.

MUSIC, FREE FOOD AND MUCH MORE! 
 
Need transportation? Not a problem! If you would like to take the 5 pm free bus from Fields ​​Corner to the event, please contact Gaby – via email: gaby@discoverasg.com or at (617) 435-0968.
Remember, if you have not registered yet, please RSVP here.


