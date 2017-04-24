The Future of Our Schools, BuildBPS Conversation, April 25

The Future of Our Schools

BuildBPS Conversation

Tuesday, April 25 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Leahy-Holloran Center for Youth and Families

1 Worrell St, Dorchester, MA 02122

Tomorrow is the BuildBPS Community Dialogue! Please join celebrities Byron Barnett, Reporter for 7News WHDH in Boston, and Frank Holland, Reporter for NBC Boston – NECN, as they host the BuildBPS ‘The Future Of Our Schools’ Community Conversation.