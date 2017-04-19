The Commonwealth Seminar applications now available until April 28

Applications for our next Seminar session are being accepted

We hope you’ll apply, and join the over 1,200 Seminar graduates making a difference around the world .

Our next Seminar Session is fast approaching, and we’re already getting ready for another stellar class.

About the Commonwealth Seminar

The Commonwealth Seminar is a privately funded program with the mission of opening the doors of the State House. It is an intensive training program focused on teaching diverse leaders how the Massachusetts Legislature really works. Top state legislators, legislative staff, media members, and administration policymakers will introduce seminar participants to the Legislature and state government generally. By giving an insiders’ view of the process, our goal is to encourage diverse leaders to become effective advocates and to pursue careers in public service.





Who Should Apply?





We are looking for leaders from communities of color and immigrant communities; and people working to directly benefit them. We place a high value on creating a seminar class that is diverse racially, ethnically, and geographically.





Successful candidates for the Commonwealth Seminar will have a basic understanding of state government and a clear desire to use the skills learned through the seminar to make positive change.





Acceptance to the seminar is decided through a competitive process. Commonwealth Seminar staff and advisers will make all final decisions about the makeup of the seminar.





More Information and Application



