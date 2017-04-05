State launches campaign to address driver distraction

Boston, MA – April 5, 2017 –The Highway Safety Division (HSD) of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) today launched a statewide education and enforcement campaign to address a historic rise in motor vehicle crashes fueled by driver distraction and to raise awareness about the importance of attentive, engaged driving – and the dangers distracted driving poses to everyone on the road including pedestrians and bicyclists.

Fatal motor vehicle crashes in Massachusetts climbed by 13 percent from 2015 to 2016 – double the national average. Meanwhile, pedestrian fatalities in Massachusetts and across the country have risen dramatically, with nearly 6,000 pedestrians killed nationally in 2016. Experts cite distracted driving as the reason for these increases.

The HSD is providing nearly $900,000 in funding to the state police and 202 local departments to enforce the distracted driving law as part of the statewide mobilization. Police will use crash data to focus on locations where the majority of distracted driving-related crashes, injuries and fatalities occur.

The education campaign “Distracted? The Crash is On You” will include ads in English and Spanish. To call additional attention to this effort, Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

“Drivers focused on anything but driving put every road user – especially pedestrians and bicyclists – in danger,” said Jeff Larason, Director of the Highway Safety Division. “Transportation experts agree the increase in fatal crashes is linked to drivers who aren’t paying attention. These types of crashes are not ‘accidents’ – they kill innocent people and they are 100 percent preventable.”

Data:

Preliminary Massachusetts data shows a 13 percent increase in motor vehicle fatalities from 2015 to 2016 – more than double the national average according to the National Safety Council (NSC).

In Massachusetts distracted driving fatalities are highest among adults age 18-34 and over 75 according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Pedestrian fatalities in Massachusetts increased by 8% in 2015 (FARS)

Nationally, female drivers ages 15-39 are most at risk for being involved in a fatal crash involving a distract driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

94 percent of all crashes are caused by driver error (NHTSA).

HSD is providing $275,000 in NHTSA funds to the Massachusetts State Police and $622,500 to 202 local departments for this mobilization

Massachusetts law prohibits adult drivers from writing, sending, or reading electronic messages, interacting with apps or browsing the Internet while driving, even if stopped at a light or in traffic. Teen drivers under 18 are prohibited entirely from using mobile phones and other electronic devices while driving. Fines go as high as $500. Teen drivers can also lose their license for up to one year.

“We will cite any drivers whom we observe using mobile devices to write, send, or read messages or emails or to access the Internet while operating a vehicle,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Richard D. McKeon.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Highway Safety Division offers these tips for motorists:

Turn your phone off and put it where you can’t reach before driving;

Let your friends and family know that you’ll be driving and can’t take their call/text;

Pull over to a safe place if you have to make a call or send a text;

Start GPS navigation or review maps before you start driving;

Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists – especially at night; and

Remember to buckle up! Seat belts are your best defense against a distracted driver.