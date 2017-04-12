Solutions For, a new type of consulting firm

Solutions For, team has been able to grow more than twenty startups in the Boston area. In comparison with traditional business consulting firms, Solution For offers customized CFO services for different industry and changes services based on client’s business strategy and stage of development.

Our clients vary amount many fields and different countries, they range from the IT industry, transportation, livestock management, education, granite, restaurants and software development. Based upon this range the “Solution For” community has grown into a diverse structure of different partnerships and developments, Solution For isn’t only a consulting firm, but a platform to engage in networking across the globe in orienting business.

Growing with our clients also makes Solution For more focused on what different kinds of business environment we seek to understand and conquer, meaning that any obstacle presented to our team is a challenge that we dig deep into and find the proper solutions for our client regardless to the extent it may present.