Social Security launches first ‘National Social Security Month’ in April

Agency Lays Out Five Steps to Financial Security

Nancy A. Berryhill, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, invites everyone to celebrate the first National Social Security Month in April by taking five steps toward financial security at www.socialsecurity.gov/5-steps-toward-your-financial-security. During the month, Social Security will provide educational articles and video messages on its website featuring personal finance expert Suze Orman. Each message will provide the public with practical tips for developing a sound financial plan that includes Social Security as a foundation.

“With retirement, disability, and survivors benefits, Social Security helps secure today and tomorrow for millions of people throughout life’s journey,” Acting Commissioner Berryhill said. “By hosting National Social Security Month, we hope to help the public understand their Social Security protections and promote financial education.”

The National Social Security Month campaign will emphasize the agency’s five key steps toward financial security:

Get to know your Social Security Verify your lifetime earnings with a my Social Security account Estimate your future Social Security benefits at my Social Security Apply online for retirement, disability, or Medicare benefits Manage your Social Security benefits



On average, Social Security replaces approximately 40 percent of pre-retirement earnings. To enjoy a comfortable retirement, most people will also need income from other sources — like pensions, savings, and investments. Yet nearly a third of America’s workers have no money set aside specifically for retirement.

Throughout the month of April, groups and organizations will join Social Security across the country to help spread the word. The agency will be conducting social media outreach, including a Facebook Live Chat:

Social Security will participate in a Facebook Live Chat, hosted by USA.gov, on April 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The public may ask questions via livestream about the “5 Steps toward Financial Security.”

To participate, follow USA.gov and Social Security on Facebook.



Disclaimer: The Social Security Administration does not endorse any particular financial advisory product or service.

