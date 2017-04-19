Singularity University’s Exponential Manufacturing Summit on May 17 to 19

Singularity University’s Exponential Manufacturing Summit 2017

What:

Manufacturing is evolving. That’s why Singularity University’s Exponential Manufacturing Summit will lead 600+ of the world’s brightest executives, entrepreneurs and investors through an intensive three-day program to prepare them for the changes brought forth by unstoppable technological progress.

World-renowned presenters will focus on some of the industry’s most pressing questions, including:

How will advanced robotics impact your workforce?

How will machine learning and autonomous delivery advancements revolutionize your supply chain?

How will digital platforms and 3D printing allow large and small companies to go from art to part faster than ever before?

How will new regulations affect R&D and trade?

How can your large organization pivot with the speed of a startup?

This Summit is the place each year to gain the information, skills and network to position yourself, your team and your organization for success in an era of exponential change. Remove uncertainty, instill confidence, and take action in the year to come.

Where:

The Westin Boston Waterfront (425 Summer St., Boston, Mass. 02210)

When:

May 17-19, 2017

Who:

Speakers include:

Peter Diamandis, Singularity University

Ray Kurzweil, Singularity University

Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufactureres

Megan Brewster, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Dyan Finkhousen, GE GENIUSLINK

Jay Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO, Local Motors

Deborah Wince-Smith, President & CEO, US Council on Competitiveness

Expected Attendance: 600

Price / Ticket Info:

General Participant: $2,995

Enhanced Participant: $4,495

Website: https://su.org/summits/exponential-manufacturing