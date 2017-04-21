Screening raises awareness of mental health problems for Asian women

Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) held a screening celebration on April 6 at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology.

TEAM is a national campaign that aims to raise awareness about mental health issues among Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women and their loved ones. The event screened public service announcements (PSAs) and short films selected from submissions.

Host Liz Cheng of WGBH spoke about the strong stigma of mental health issues in the Asian community. Growing up, her mother was a psychologist who made house visits to get people the help they needed. She would often bring Cheng as a way to break the ice with her patients.

Nikita Sampath’s short film “Out of the Blues” featured Timmy, who suffered from depression and tried to commit suicide five times. He said the worst part of his mental illness was suffering alone.

“Not being able to talk about it is a recipe for disaster,” he said in the film.

He said he couldn’t talk to his parents about because they didn’t get it.

“I never have and I never will,” Timmy said.

“Mental Wellness PSA” by the Teen Resource Center at the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center addressed the pressures of school. It showed an Asian American student stressing out over getting a 76 on an exam. Each actor represents a different emotion such as anxiety, insecurity or doubt. The short film represented the pressure that many Asian Americans students feel the need to be perfect.

More than 13 percent of Asian Americans have a diagnosable mental illness, which translates to 2.2 million people. That is the entire population of Houston. However, Asian Americans are three times less likely to seek mental health services. At Harvard University, 75 percent of student suicides that occur are committed by Asian Americans.

TEAM is a peer-led, Massachusetts-based coalition formed in 2010 to address urgent and unique mental health challenges faced by Asian American women and their loved ones. TEAM will leverage its powerful network of local, regional (East Coast Asian American Students Union) and national partners (National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association) to revolutionize how young Asian American women receive, process and use mental health information and services. For more information, visit www.teamasianminds.org.

