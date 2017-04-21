Register for May 3 training fair at Boston Career Link

Boston Career Link, The Boston Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is co-hosting a Training Fair on Wednesday, May 3, 3 – 5pm at Boston Career Link, 1010 Harrison Ave, Roxbury, MA.

*******Participants can register at:

http://bit.ly/may3trainingfair

For questions you can contact Yi Yi Lu 857-234-6442.

Job Training Vendors Participating:

(click the name to learn more about the training)

1) AACA (Building maintenance, Retail banking)

2) Bay State School of Technology (HVAC)

3) Bunker Hill Community College (Health Information Technology and more!)

4) Community Servings (Food Service Industry)

5) Community Work Services (Various)

6) Connection Center (Job training; FASFA prep; career coaching)

7) Goodwill (Human Services Employment Ladder Program)

8) International Institute of New England (Hospitality)

9) JVS (Bank Teller, Biotech, CNA, Pharmacy Technician)

10 LARE Institute (HiSET Prep & Microsoft Office Specialist Certificate and More!)

11) Millennium Training Institute (Business Admin & Bookkeeping, Medical Admin & Billing/Coding, Network Systems Specialist)

12) NECAT (Culinary)

13) Network Technology Academy (Network Administration; CCNA and VMWare)

14) Operation A.B.L.E. of Greater Boston Inc. (ABLE Beginnings, Skills2Work (MS Office Suite 2013), Medical and Healthcare Office Training)

15) Quincy College (Phlebotomy)

16) Roxbury Community College (Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Veterinarian Assistant, Home Inspection, Medical Interpreter, & Home Health Care )

17) The YMCA (Office Skills)