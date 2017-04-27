Play bingo to win art and support arts access April 29

Boston, Massachusetts – Support access to the arts! Join The Art Connection in Boston’s South End on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. for its 6 th Annual Art BINGO event at the Benjamin Franklin Institute on 41 Berkeley Street . This popular ArtWeek Boston event benefits The Art Connection and its celebrated placement program, which brings local art to Boston’s most underserved communities. Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley returns as a bingo caller and premium silent auction prizes include ticket packages to the city’s best theaters and gift certificates to award winning restaurants.

“I am thrilled to be back at Art Bingo supporting The Art Connection,” says Ayanna Pressley, “Art is for everyone. It inspires. It transforms. By placing art in hospitals, homeless shelters, community centers, and schools, their program is bringing art to thousands of Bostonians on a daily basis. This is a great cause.”

Tickets to Art BINGO are $40 in advance on Eventbrite and available at www.bit.ly/artbingo2017. There is a special discounted price of only $30 for party-goers under 35. Admission includes gourmet appetizers and dessert buffet with cash bar. Bingo cards are $100 for a dozen by donation in advance and $10 each at the event. You can play as many bingo cards as you want for each round! Tickets are $50 at the door if available, but past events have sold out.

“I have really been enjoying my new piece of art work that I won at Art Bingo,” said Carmen Denyes Savarino from The Boston Foundation, one lucky winner last year, “Every day when I look at it, I am reminded of the wonderful things The Art Connection does for our community.”

“What a throwback,” said Chelsea from Washington, D.C., “I can’t remember the last time I played bingo! This was so much fun. Knowing that it all goes to increasing arts access is great. The Art Connection is doing something really unique and important. It feels good supporting that.”

All proceeds from Art BINGO will support The Art Connection, a Boston nonprofit that expands public access to visual art by placing donated artwork on the walls of social service organizations serving low-income communities. Recent placements include BEST Corporation, Elder Service Plan of Harbor Health, South End Community Health Center, and Victory Programs. Founded in 1995, The Art Connection’s unique program has been bringing art to life for over 21 years, and has placed over 7,500 original works of art in over 400 agencies, generously donated by over 450 artists and collectors.



