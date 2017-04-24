Parcel P-12 planning & disposition meeting April 27

Thursday, April 27

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

885 Washington Street

Josiah Quincy School Cafeteria

Boston, MA 02111

The BPDA will present to the community, an outline of draft development guidelines which is based upon feedback received at the 1/19/17 community workshop. These guidelines are slated to be part of a Request for Proposals to be issued for the P-12 site.

This site, located on Tremont Street between the Doubletree Hotel and a Tufts New England Medical Center parking garage, is in the Mid-Town Cultural Zoning District and South Cove Urban Renewal Area. This site offers potential for a mixed-use development that will create synergy between neighboring elements and

communities.