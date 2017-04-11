New social location app HiLight finds friends

Babson Park, MA -The next big thing in social media is here.

Introducing HiLight, the app that’s changing the way people interact with the those around them. HiLight is the new and improved way to find and meet up with friends in your area. HiLight uses your location to help find friends in your area wherever you may be and to meet new people around you.

The original inspiration for HiLight was to create a platform that would allow the user to get a notification when they were in the general vicinity of other friends who had the app. This would solve the problem of missing friends at big venues such as concerts, festivals, or parades because you were not aware that they were there. People often go to these large events and do not realize that other friends were there, until after the fact when they post something on social media. With this little bit of inspiration, HiLight was born and has grown into the go-to tool when it comes to knowing if anyone you know is around you.

Using Facebook integration, HiLight allows users to add friends within the app. If users want to meet new people in their area, they can use the public feature so that other public users can see and interact with them. Users pick from an assortment of categories to narrow down their results and then they get a feed of people in their vicinity that fit these characteristics. Once the user clicks on a profile, they get the name, pictures, bio, and ability to message the other user. If someone wants to know if people are going to be somewhere ahead of time they can place a HiLight in another location and it allows the user to view who’s there.

Although much of our app is focused on connecting our users with new and old friends wherever they may be as well as meeting new people, we hope to encourage everyone who uses HiLight to volunteer. One of our first updates will help us achieve this. Only about 1 in every 4 American takes the time to volunteer and we hope to slowly increase that number through HiLight. When opening your map page, not only will you be able to see if any of your friends or such are nearby but locations where you can volunteer will also be tagged with little HiLights. When clicked on, they will reveal the name of whatever it may be, the address, and a short blurb about what you would be doing there. Many people argue they don’t even know where to volunteer and even more say they would be more willing to volunteer if it legitimately interested them. Now users would be aware of volunteer opportunities and could scroll through until they find one that generally interests them. The best part is they will never be more than 5 miles away which takes away another problem, the inconvenience of having to travel 20 or 30 or more minutes to volunteer. We look to expand upon this idea in order to encourage as many users as we can to go out locally or anywhere in the world they might be at the time and volunteer.