Nationwide movement to help end Parkinson disease comes to Massachusetts to raise awareness May 21

31st Annual Massachusetts APDA Optimism Walk Raises Funds to Help

People With Parkinson’s Live Life to the Fullest

BOSTON, MA, April 25, 2017 – Join hundreds of local participants who will walk this year to raise critical funds and awareness of Parkinson’s disease (PD) to support the American Parkinson Disease Association’s (APDA) mission to help every person impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest. The 2017 Massachusetts Optimism Walk is part of a nationwide movement to mobilize and inspire people to step up and help put an end to Parkinson’s disease. Celebrating their 31st annual event, the Massachusetts Optimism Walk takes place on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the DCR Pope John Paul II Park in Dorchester. Registration is now open and participants are encouraged to sign-up online in advance of the walk. Additional Optimism Walk dates and locations are scheduled across the country.

The Massachusetts Optimism Walk is a fundraising event that offers a short walk of up to 3 miles (participants can walk as much or as little as they choose — walking the full distance is not mandatory) and an important opportunity for friends, families, and individuals coping with Parkinson’s to take their passion and concern and turn it into a positive experience aimed to help end the devastation of Parkinson’s disease. The event also offers additional support, educational opportunities, family-friendly activities including raffles, sponsor activities, music and most importantly, the chance to bond with others who are similarly connected.

“There has been great progress in Parkinson disease treatments and programs, but there is still much more to be done to end this disease and the challenges endured by those living with Parkinson’s,” said Kristin Stapleton, President of the Board, APDA Massachusetts Chapter. “The funds raised through the APDA Optimism Walks enable APDA to continue providing information, education, and support to those impacted by Parkinson’s disease and fund scientific research into the causes, prevention, treatments and ultimately the cure. Every dollar raised makes an important difference.”

For the 2017 season, the Optimism Walk steps out with a whole new look. As part of a larger organization-wide rebranding effort, the Optimism Walk boasts a brand new logo that compliments the energy and revitalization of the overall APDA rebrand. The new logo will be incorporated into all facets of the Optimism Walk experience, from the moment you register online until you cross the finish line at the Walk itself.

Pharmaceutical companies Lundbeck and AbbVie have joined as National Sponsors of the Optimism Walk 2017 event series. Representatives from both companies will be on hand on May 21 to meet members of the local Parkinson’s community and demonstrate their special commitment to people with Parkinson’s disease, families and care partners as they work tirelessly to bring innovative solutions to those living with this disease.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 31st Optimism Walk and look forward to seeing the many walkers and fundraisers who come back and join us year after year,” states Stapleton. “Exercise can be very beneficial for people living with Parkinson’s disease, so what better way to spend the day than by doing some walking and raising awareness with such a supportive community of people.”

Register today for the 31st Annual Massachusetts Optimism Walk! For questions about local sponsorship, contact the APDA Massachusetts Chapter at 800-651-8466 or apdama@apdaparkinson.org.

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than 1 million Americans with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $170 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information and Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at www.apdaparkinson.org.