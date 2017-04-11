‘Muslims for Life’ blood drive April 11 at City Hall

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Boston Chapter will hold its fourth annual blood drive to honor those affected by the Boston Marathon tragedy. This drive is part of the national ‘Muslims for Life’ campaign that has helped collect over 50,000 pints of blood nationally in commemoration of national tragedies such as 9/11 and 4/15.

Event: Muslims for Life Blood Drive

When: April 11, 2017, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: Boston City Hall

Background: In 2011, memorializing the 10th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA launched the ‘Muslims for Life’ campaign aimed at collecting10,000 pints of blood annually across America. The campaign ran in over 200 locations and resulted in 11,803 pints being collected in its first year.

After the Boston Marathon tragedy in 2013, the Boston Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community introduced a blood drive in Boston. We have continued to hold this on an annual basis.

Please find links below to video coverage of just a few of the many members of U.S. Congress who joined the “Muslims for Life” campaign in prior years:

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, Democrat from Minnesota, Rep. Ellison’s Remarks

U.S. Rep. Tom Petri, Republican from Wisconsin, Rep. Petri’s Remarks

U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, Democrat from Maryland, Rep. Edward’s Remarks

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, Democrat from California, Rep. Sherman’s Remarks

About the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community:

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast-growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community spans over 200 nations with membership in the tens of millions. Established in 1920, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA is among the oldest American-Muslim organizations.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is the only Islamic organization to believe that the long- awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India (1835-1908). Ahmad claimed to be the metaphorical second coming of Jesus of Nazareth and the divine guide whose advent was foretold by the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace. Ahmad’s advent has brought about an unprecedented era of Islamic revival and moderation. He divested Muslims of fanatical beliefs and practices by vigorously championing Islam’s true and essential teachings.