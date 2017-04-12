Millennium Boston releases strong, community-driven economic impact report on proposed 115 Winthrop Square project

More Than 8,000 Jobs and $2 Billion Dollars in Economic Impact Projected

BOSTON (April 12, 2017) – A newly released study estimates that the construction of the $1.2 billion Winthrop Square development by Millennium Boston will create far reaching and highly positive economic impacts for both the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston during the project’s construction and on an on-going basis. The study, commissioned by developer Millennium Boston, was prepared by Appleseed, an independent consulting firm that specializes in economic research, analysis and local economic development planning.

Set to be built on a condemned garage of city-owned land in Downtown Boston, the proposed redevelopment of 115 Winthrop Square comprises a dynamic tower of synergistic uses that includes a curated public gathering space, innovative office space, residential units, retail, dining, a business accelerator, and below-grade parking.

Key findings from the study, prepared by Appleseed President Hugh O’Neill, indicate the following economic impacts during the project’s construction:

1) 5,753 person years of employment in construction and related industries (over a four year period), including at least 2,360 person years of direct employment of Boston residents in construction of 115 Winthrop Square. (Note: A person year is equivalent to the time worked by one person who is employed full-time for a year. It could, for example, represent the work of two people who are each employed full-time for six months, or the work of one person who is employed half-time for two years.)

2) Together with indirect employment, a total of 8,247 person years of employment will be created with total wages of $733.5 million in Boston and 11,511 person years of employment with wages of $894 million in Massachusetts (including Boston).

3) Economic output will increase by $1.6 billion in Boston and by $2.08 billion in Massachusetts (including Boston).

Upon completion and on an ongoing basis, the report projects that the Winthrop Square development will generate the following benefits to the economy:

1) Annual employment of 5,559 with $813 million in annual earnings and $1.62 billion in economic output in Boston.

2) Annual employment of 7,411 with $863 million in annual earnings and $1.83 billion in economic output in the state of Massachusetts (including Boston).

“This is a transformative project that will play a key and unprecedented role in the City’s ongoing progress and economic health,” said Joe Larkin, principal at Millennium Boston. “It will contribute significantly to rejuvenating the City’s core, add both construction and permanent jobs, and invest in excess of $1 billion in the City, including the direct payment to the city of Boston of $102 million up front, $51 million when the residential units are sold, and significant long-term property taxes.”

In addition to the benefits to local and state employment, the development of 115 Winthrop Square is expected to generate revenues for both the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, both during construction and from ongoing operations. The State will benefit from payment of sales taxes on construction materials, payment of personal income taxes by those directly employed in development of the project and payment of fees to state agencies such as the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

In addition to the upfront $102 million paid to the City for acquisition of the proposed project site and the $25 million committed for construction of affordable housing in Chinatown, the City of Boston will benefit from payment of real property taxes during construction, building permit fees, housing and employment “linkage payments” and other fees as well as an additional $50 million upon sales of the condominiums. It estimated that over the course of the four-year development period, these taxes and fees will total more than $61.7 million. This figure is broken down as follows:

$39.5 million of incremental state income and sales taxes and other fees

$22.2 million of incremental city taxes and fees including property taxes and other fees and payments

When the building is completed and fully occupied, estimations predict ongoing operations will produce the following:

$27 million in state income and sales taxes and other fees

$13 million in city taxes and fees including property taxes and commercial personal property taxes

Project Overview

The redevelopment of the Winthrop Square garage site into a vibrant mixed-use building is an outstanding opportunity for all of Boston. The new project will create a dynamic presence on both the skyline and at the pedestrian level and will feature innovative office work space, residential units, retail, dining, and other commercial space, plus residential and private commercial parking below grade, as well as a business accelerator. In addition to the new building, 115 Winthrop Square will provide an open midblock “street” between Winthrop Square/Downtown Crossing and Federal Street/the Financial District.

Built to the highest environmental standards, the project will provide Boston with a cutting-edge commercial development that will serve as a national model of energy efficiency. The ground floor’s “Great Hall” will be a highly-activated magnet space for pedestrians, bringing new vitality and liveliness to the district, while the project as a whole will create an economic enclave that will generate revenue for the city and its residents for decades to come.

Construction of the redevelopment of 115 Winthrop Square is estimated to begin in the first quarter of 2018 with initial occupancy by the first quarter of 2021.

History of the Site and Millennium Boston

115 Winthrop Square is a City of Boston-owned 47,000 square foot site currently occupied by a four-story parking garage. The structure was condemned in May of 2013 and in March 2016, the City issued a Request for Proposals which called for an iconic tower up to 725 feet. Six development teams submitted proposals for the site all of which included tower heights of at least 675 feet. In November 2016, Millennium was selected after a comprehensive review of all proposals by a panel of City of Boston officials, their consultants and the public.

Millennium Boston has had an unprecedented positive economic impact on the City from 1998 through today. The high quality, mixed-use buildings developed by Millennium have created thousands of jobs, generated tens of millions of dollars of new tax revenues for Boston, and provided over a thousand new homes and affordable housing opportunities for city residents. Millennium projects have been transformative, helping to rejuvenate areas of downtown into vibrant neighborhoods.

About Appleseed

Founded in 1993, Appleseed is a New York City-based firm that provides economic impact analysis studies, economic development planning, social research and analysis, and strategic planning and program development services to government, non-profit and corporate clients. The firm has extensive experience in providing economic and community impact analyses for major U.S. colleges and universities, health care and cultural institutions, as well as analyses of the economic and community impacts of a wide range of real estate development projects.

Past clients have included:

The New York City Mayor’s Office

The New York City Economic Development Corporation

The Lower Manhattan Development Corporation

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Alliance for Downtown New York

The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Major U.S. universities, including Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Emory, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Johnson & Wales, Notre Dame, NYU, Princeton and the University of Rhode Island

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts

The Rhode Island Independent Higher Education Association

The Related Companies

Forest City Ratner Companies

Jamestown Properties

CBRE

The New York Gaming Association

Hugh O’Neill is founder and president of Appleseed. Prior to starting the firm, Mr. O’Neill served as Assistant Executive Director for Planning and Business Development at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He also served as Deputy Secretary for Economic Development under New York State Governors Hugh Carey and Mario Cuomo, a position in which he was responsible for the overall direction of the State’s economic development policies and oversight of the day-to-day activities of its economic development, transportation and employment and training agencies.

Mr. O’Neill is a graduate of Manhattan College, and holds a PhD in political science from Columbia University.

Additional information about Appleseed is available at www.appleseedinc.com.

About Millennium Boston

Founded over 20 years ago and firmly rooted in the heart of New England, Millennium Boston is an internationally recognized residential developer of luxury mixed-use properties. The firm spearheaded the transformation of Downtown Boston with an impressive portfolio of projects to their name. Work has included 10 St. James, a 570,000-square-foot office building developed in conjunction with the restoration of the 250,000-square-foot Paine Furniture building on Arlington Street, followed by the landmark development of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residential Towers.

Next came work on One Charles, which offers 233 luxury residential condominiums, followed by the reconstruction of 179 Lincoln Street, originally built in 1899. The redevelopment of the building offered 250,000 square feet of prime office space complete with LEED certification. This effort was followed by Millennium Place, a 15-story luxury residential building which introduced a new style of urban living to Boston.

Most recently, the firm developed Millennium Tower Boston and restored the adjacent Burnham Building, bringing new life to the neighborhood. Located at the site of the former Filene’s Department Store, the 60-story Millennium Tower Boston showcases a bold new way of living, merging world-class contemporary design with unsurpassed amenities, the highest level of service and exclusive Club offerings.