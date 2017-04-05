Mike Fontaine, State Street Corporation executive vice president, joins Wang YMCA’s board of advisors

BOSTON, Mass. | The Wang YMCA of Chinatown recently added Mike Fontaine, Executive Vice President of State Street Corporation, to its board of advisors. Fontaine’s career spans more than 25 years in the financial services industry with significant experience in designing and implementing operations infrastructures, transforming global service models, and constructing appropriate risk management frameworks. Fontaine holds an MS in Accounting from Bentley University and a BA in economics from the University of Vermont. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is an active member of the AICPA and MSCPA.

Fontaine will serve on the Wang YMCA of Chinatown’s board of advisors, supporting the branch to ensure that the Y delivers on its mission to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Wang YMCA of Chinatown is one of 13 branches of the YMCA of Greater Boston, an $85 million social services organization that employs more than 1,500 individuals with over 74 branches, program sites and camps. Fontaine currently resides with his wife in Mansfield, Mass.

ABOUT THE YMCA OF GREATER BOSTON: The YMCA of Greater Boston is the state’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities. Every day the Y works with thousands of men, women and children to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. With 13 branches in and around Boston, the Y partners with 250 organizations to meet unique needs of the communities it serves. The Y is committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For more than 165 years, the Y has been developing skills and emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming and connecting diverse populations, preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities through collaborations and policymakers. The Boston YMCA is the first in the United States. www.ymcaboston.org