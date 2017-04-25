Masterworks Chorale presents ‘Lux Aeterna’ May 13

Masterworks Chorale 77th season ends with a night of glorious sacred music. We perform Haydn’s Kleine Orgelmesse, named for its organ solo in the Benedictus; Mozart’s Missa Brevis in B flat, with violins, trombones, bass and organ; Gustav Holst’s Two Psalms, for chorus, strings and organ; and finally, Morten Lauridsen’s shimmering Lux Aeterna.

The five movements of Lux Aeterna are based on various references to light from sacred Latin texts: perpetual light, light risen in the darkness, Redeemer-born light from light, light of the Holy Spirit, light of hearts, most blessed light, eternal light — all supporting an earthbound spirit seeking not only mercy, understanding, and consolation but also renewal.

The Chorale is again joined by an orchestra and fine soloists – soprano Chelsea Basler, mezzo-soprano Margaret Lias, tenor Jason McStoots, organist Kevin Galiè and baritone Thomas Jones. The Chorale, orchestra and soloists will be led by guest conductor Brian O’Connell. The concert sponsor is Robert Gartside, in memory of his wife, Joan Huth Gartside.

Brian O’Connell is the third of three accomplished guest conductors leading Masterworks Chorale in its 77th season. One of these conductors will be named the Chorale’s next Music Director, succeeding Steven Karidoyanes. Karidoyanes concluded a 10-year tenure leading Masterworks last season.

Brian O’Connell is the Director/Founder of the Sarteano Chamber Choral Conducting Workshop, in Tuscany, where for the past twelve summers Simon Carrington and Bronislawa Falinska have joined him as tutors. At UMass/Lowell Brian directs the Chamber Singers and University Choir and teaches Vocal Pedagogy and Conducting. Since 2004, Brian has taught graduate choral methods at The Boston Conservatory. He has also served as chairman of the Voice Department at Berklee College, Director of Choral Activities at Tufts University, and as adjunct faculty at Boston University, New England Conservatory and Northeastern.

The concert takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre and begins at 8 PM. Tickets are now on sale. A Pre-Concert Talk by Dr. Laura Stanfield Prichard precedes the concert at 7:30 PM. Dr. Prichard is a regular pre-concert speaker and writer for the San Francisco and Chicago Symphonies and is the Principal Lecturer for Boston Baroque and Boston Opera Collaborative.

A Harvard Square restaurant is offering a dining special before and after the Sanders Theatre concert. Those presenting a Masterworks Chorale concert ticket or Will-Call Ticket Voucher to Grafton Street Pub and Grill will receive a complimentary dessert with the purchase of an entree. Reservations are recommended. Free parking is also available to Masterworks Chorale concert patrons on concert nights at the Broadway Garage, 7 Felton Street, one block from Sanders Theatre between Cambridge Street and Broadway.

Tickets are $50, $35 and $20. $5 Student Rush Tickets may be purchased 90 minutes prior to the performance, as available. Accessible seating for Sanders Theatre is available. Call the Harvard Box Office at 617-496-2222 for details.

The 77th season of Masterworks Chorale is sponsored by the Bose Corporation and funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

For more information, log onto MasterworksChorale.org or call 617-858-6785.