MassDOT RMV and AAA Northeast celebrate new RMV service location in Quincy

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), in partnership with AAA Northeast (AAA), announced today the Quincy AAA Branch, located at 650 Adams Street, now offers select RMV license and registration services to AAA members.

With the addition of Quincy, AAA Registry services are now available at 23 AAA locations across the Commonwealth. AAA Northeast already offers RMV services at branches in Auburn, Burlington, Fairhaven, Framingham, Franklin, Lowell, Newburyport, Newton, Peabody, Pittsfield, Raynham, Rockland, Saugus, Somerset, South Attleboro, South Dennis, Waltham, Westwood, and Worcester. AAA Pioneer Valley offers services in Hadley, Springfield and West Springfield.

MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack and AAA Sr. Vice President Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert were joined by local and elected officials to share remarks about the new Registry services available at the Quincy location.

“For over a year, the Registry has made solid gains in reducing wait times and improving the overall customer service experience,” said MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “Identifying and building public-private partnerships such as this is a result of our commitment to a continuous process of improvements for our customers.”

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney said, “April is one of the busiest months at our service centers. We’re forecasting an increased number of customers who have to renew their driver’s license in person this month.”

“And with April school vacation fast approaching, we expect our annual rush of young people visiting service centers to take the Learner’s Permit Test. Checklists for our most common transactions are available online to help customers arrive prepared to the service center with all required documents, including the Learner’s Permit Test,” added Registrar Deveney.

AAA Northeast President/CEO Mark Shaw added, “The launch of the Quincy AAA/RMV location marks yet another milestone in enhanced choice and convenience for AAA members and consumers across the Commonwealth. AAA Northeast sincerely values its partnership with the RMV and hopes to expand services into additional AAA offices in 2017.”

At designated AAA Registry services locations, AAA members can perform select transactions including: driver’s license and ID renewals, duplicate licenses or IDs, registration renewals, duplicate registrations, duplicate titles, and registration transfers. AAA offers its members weekdays and Saturday RMV transaction options. For more information, visit www.AAA.com/registry.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.MassRMV.com to process over 25 transactions, access checklists to "Get Ready to Go," and sign-up to receive RMV News.