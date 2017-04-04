Massachusetts Democratic Party statement on Equal Pay Day

BOSTON – Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford released the following statement in recognition of today being Equal Pay Day 2017:

“Today is a stark reminder that, even in the 21st century, women face gross inequalities in the workplace. Last year, our legislative leaders passed one of the strongest equal pay bills in the nation, but our work is not done.

“As the Trump Administration rolls back workplace protections for women and scrubs the White House website of all information relating to wage inequality, Massachusetts democrats remain vigilant in our fight to establish equal pay for all and will always be a strong voice and advocate for working women and families across the Commonwealth.”