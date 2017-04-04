Malden Mayor Christenson visits Early Learning Center for Read Across America Day

Mayor Christenson reads to ELC Students

Mayor Gary Christenson recently celebrated “Read Across America” Day at the Early Learning Center. The event takes place annually in March to commemorate the birthday of favorite author Dr. Seuss and brings together schools and libraries with students, adults and community leaders to encourage reading with young people. The National Education Association’s Read Across America events inspire children to keep reading and learning!

Mayor Christenson and ELC Students celebrate Read Across America Day!

Released by the Office of Mayor Gary Christenson

Photos by City of Malden

