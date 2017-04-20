Local “Fund Your Dreams” contest, Military Warriors Support Foundation donation announced

Dreams can become reality with the right kinds of financial tools, and Citizens Bank is showing consumers how through its new “Fund Your Dreams” Giveaway.

Consumers who submit a 30-second video or a 150 word essay (with photo) describing a dream that Citizens Bank can help turn into reality can receive as much as $25,000. The Giveaway is designed to raise awareness of Home Equity Lines of Credit as low-cost borrowing options.

“Whether it’s through the Fund Your Dreams Giveaway, or everyday interactions we have with our customers, we want them to know that Citizens is always there to help them reach their potential,” said Domenick Forte, head of Home Equity Lending at Citizens Bank. “For example, in some cases a Home Equity Line of Credit can be the most effective way to finance home renovations or other major life events, both expected and unexpected.”

The Giveaway entry period began April 17, 2017 and ends on May 31, 2017. Citizens will award 13 different prizes. Entries will be judged on originality, subject matter, and passion. To submit an entry consumers are asked to visitcitizensbank.com/FundYourDreams:

One grand prize winner will receive $25,000

One first prize winner will win $10,000

One second prize winner will win $5,000

Five finalists will win $100

In conjunction with the giveaway, Citizens will donate as much as $25,000 to the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The bank will provide $100 for each of the first 150 entries submitted as well as an additional $10,000.

“Fund Your Dreams is a great way for us to not only help our customers but also raise awareness for this great organization, with whom we have partnered with for the past two years to provide a mortgage-free home to a military veteran,” said Forte. This year Citizens Bank will provide a home in Pittsburgh with details to be announced in May.

Citizens will select five finalists who will be included in a public voting round to determine the winners. The voting period begins at 10 a.m. EST on June 23 and ends at 5 p.m. EST on July 7. Individuals who vote during the voting period will be entered into a sweepstakes drawing. After submitting a vote, voter entrants will be prompted to share the Giveaway on Facebook and Twitter. Voters can receive one additional sweepstakes entry via their shared link, with a maximum of 25 additional bonus entries. This random drawing will select five customers who will each win $100.

For rules and more information on the Fund Your Dreams Giveaway please visit citizensbank.com/FundYourDreams.