Irish American Police Officers Association announces benefit concert with vocalist and Cambridge Police Lt. Pauline Wells on May 11

SOMERVILLE — The Irish American Police Officers Association is pleased to announce an benefit concert by vocalist and association member Pauline Wells.

Wells, a Cambridge Police Lieutenant, will perform at the Burren in Davis Square in Somerville on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are just $20, and all proceeds from the concert will benefit the New England Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS).

The talented vocalist is teaming with friends DEVRI Boston to benefit COPS, a nationwide non-profit that provides essential services to the family members of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week in the US. As a veteran Cambridge Police Lieutenant, this issue is close to Pauline. More than 120 law enforcement officers were killed in this country 2016.

Don’t miss your chance to catch a terrific musical performance in support of the families of our law enforcement heroes. For tickets, go to Brownpapertickets.com. Seats are limited.

Pauline Wells will also be singing at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, Candlelight Vigil in Washington D.C. on Saturday May 13, where thousands of relatives of police officers killed in the line of duty will be gathering.

For more information on the Irish American Police Officers Association, visit www.iriahamericanpolice. org or email irishamericanpolice@yahoo.com or President Bob Sweetland at Rsweetland@quincyma.gov.