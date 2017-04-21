How to get a mortgage

By Tiffany McAdams, InvestmentZen

Anyone who has ever looked into buying a home knows that trying to get a mortgage is one of the most complicated steps in the process. Many mortgage lenders are happy to help walk you through it, but there is no guarantee that the information they give you is in your best interest. They’re in the business to make money, right?

The process is complex enough that it gives many lenders a huge advantage when negotiating the loan. While most lenders are running honest businesses, a little education can go a long way toward helping a savvy homebuyer pick the right financial product for the situation and get a better deal.

It can also help you to know when you should walk away from a disreputable mortgage lender and find a new one. You should invest at least as much time to understanding the details of your new loan as you do the details of your new home.

Learning about the entire process can mean the difference between a mortgage that fits your budget and one that can leave you struggling for years. Whether you are planning to buy for investment purposes or are looking for your forever home, it’s vital to understand what you’re getting into. What sounds good now might actually become an unexpected burden several years down the road.

Buying a home is an investment in both your finances and your future. The last thing you need is to wind up trapped in a loan that drains you of all your hard-earned savings and saddles you with a payment that weighs you down. Unfortunately, far too many people do just that due to lack of learning about the options available to them and how they fit into their financial plan.

Even doing a little research can help a lot, but much of the information readily available is either written by mortgage companies, or is so technical that it might as well be written in Greek. As a potential homebuyer, you should be as prepared as possible so that you can walk into that meeting with your loan officer armed with knowledge and confidence.

