Home rule statement from Millennium Boston

From Joe Larkin, principal at Millennium Boston:

First and foremost, we would like to thank the City Councilors for believing in this project and for understanding the many ways that it will benefit all of Boston.

Today’s Home Rule Petition vote marks an important step forward and is a remarkable win on multiple fronts. Among the projected wide-reaching economic benefits, our parks and affordable housing will receive a critical influx of funds. And having inspired a broad and unprecedented coalition of supporters from every corner of Boston, this project has brought our city closer together.

Looking ahead, we are hopeful that the State Legislature will join the City Councilors in supporting this vastly beneficial and transformative project.