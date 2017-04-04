Greenway announces 2017-2018 food truck season

The Greenway Conservancy (RoseKennedyGreenway.org) today announced a record line-up of 35 food trucks and trikes, including 8 new vendors for the 2017 season of Greenway Mobile Eats. Beginning Monday, April 3rd, the largest ever number of food vendors in seven years of Mobile Eats will offer a wide variety of fresh, affordable cuisine at 7 different vending locations along The Greenway seven days a week.

There will be up to 24 trucks and trikes vending on The Greenway daily during the height of the season; specifics can be found at rfkgc.org/food with updates via @HelloGreenway on Twitter. From Indian delicacies and Korean fusion, to seafood and fresh cooked burgers – our trucks never disappoint the neighborhood’s lunchtime crowd.

Join us on Saturday, April 22nd for the Greenway Spring Food Truck Festival sponsored by Stop & Shop and Peapod! Come and meet roughly a dozen of our new and returning vendors on April 22nd from 11am – 3pm on The Greenway between Milk and India Streets. This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to try out “Greenway Cuisine” – especially for those who cannot make it to The Greenway on weekdays. (Food truck line-up to be announced; rain date is April 29th)

“The Greenway has become the destination for warm weather lunch downtown, and we invite visitors to eat their way from Chinatown to the North End,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy. “We’re delighted to bring new cuisines this year and continue to work with so many local food entrepreneurs.”

Over 650,000 hungry patrons were served on The Greenway during the Conservancy’s 2016 Mobile Eats season, up from 635,000 the prior year. Location fees from the Mobile Eats Program help support The Greenway’s 400+ free programs, the park ranger program, and more.

NEW vendors for the 2017 Greenway Mobile Eats season:

· Boston Burger Company (burgers)

· Compliments Food Co. (gourmet sandwiches)

· Fresh Food Generation (Latin & Caribbean farm-to-plate)

· Indulge India (family-owned Indian cuisine)

· Mo’Rockin’ Fusion (Moroccan Fusion)

· Morning Salute (veteran-owned breakfast)

· Shuck Food Truck (fresh seafood)

· The Coffee Trike (craft-coffee on wheels)

2017 Greenway Mobile Eats: Tips and Information

27 trucks and trikes are returning to the Greenway for another season of Mobile Eats: Baja Taco Truck, Bon Me, Chicken and Rice Guys, Chik Chak Food Truck, Clover Food Lab, Cupcake City, Gogi on the Block, Jamaica Mi Hungry, Mei Mei Street Kitchen, Momogoose, Moyzilla, North East of the Border, Pennypackers’, Posto Mobile, Quebrada Baking Co., Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, Sabroso Taqueria, Sheherazad, Stoked Wood Fired Pizza Co., Taco Party, Tenoch Mexican, The Bacon Truck, The Chubby Chickpea, The Dining Car, Zinneken’s Waffles, and Zo on the Go.

and The primary locations for weekday food vending are Dewey Square Park plaza, Dewey Square Park @ Congress St, and Rowes Wharf Plaza @ High Street. Vendors can also be found in Chinatown Park; the Rings Fountain; the Wharf District Parks @ Hanover Street; and The Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove.

The daily schedule and specific locations of participating vendors can be found on the Conservancy’s website, www.RoseKennedyGreenw ay.org/food.

Patrons are invited to "Like" facebook.com/rosekennedygreenway on Facebook and follow @HelloGreenway on Twitter and @rosekennedygreenway on Instagram for the latest updates and reminders about where the food trucks will be on any given day.

A vendor’s inclusion in the Greenway Mobile Eats program is subject is successful permitting and contract completion. This year’s line-up of 35 vendors was selected from a total of almost 50 submitted proposals. The Conservancy, working with the City of Boston and Greenway neighbors, may add vendors during the season as opportunities present themselves.

About The Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway, a roof garden atop a highway tunnel, is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The non-profit Greenway Conservancy maintains, programs, finances, and improves the 1.5-mile Greenway on behalf of the public. The Greenway welcomed 1,379,000 trackable visitors in 2016, and the Conservancy has won numerous awards for our organic landscape care, public art, and programming.