Gov. Baker tours CommonWealth Kitchen in Quincy

BOSTON – Today Governor Charlie Baker toured CommonWealth Kitchen, a Dorchester food business incubator and commercial kitchen that provides shared commissary space and manufacturing capacity to entrepreneurs with food-based ventures. CommonWealth kitchen hosts over 55 businesses, employing over 200 workers. Since 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has supported CommonWealth Kitchen’s growth by providing the nonprofit organization with over $300,000 in capital equipment grants from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. CommonWealth Kitchen and the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative are also core partners in a $200,000 project, funded through the administration’s Urban Agenda Economic Development grant program, to facilitate the launch of small local food manufacturing businesses.

“Our administration is focused on creating more jobs through community-based entrepreneurships by building off local assets in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Baker. “We are grateful for the passion and commitment of our partners in these efforts, CommonWealth Kitchen and Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, as we continue to advance economic development in neighborhoods across Massachusetts.”

“Entrepreneurship strengthens neighborhoods and creates new economic opportunities,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash. “Through our support for shared workspaces, business mentorship, and access to capital, we are unleashing the unmatched creativity of our residents.”

“By providing jobs that support fresh, locally grown food, CommonWealth Kitchen is an important economic driver,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton. “The Baker-Polito Administration and the Department of Agricultural Resources are committed to ensuring the future of Massachusetts urban farming by promoting local and youth engagement in sustaining our food supply through grassroots efforts.”

To view and download additional photos, click here.